DENVER (CBS4) – A summer cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will drop high temperatures 15 to 20 degrees compared to Sunday. The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will enjoy a break from intense summer heat on Monday and again on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will be the coolest weather in the Denver metro area since June 23.



The front is only impacting areas east of the Continental Divide so much of the Western Slope will continue to be hot with highs staying in the 80s and 90s.

In terms of rain chances, the front has almost no moisture to work with so the vast majority of communities across Colorado will stay dry on Monday and Tuesday. The only exception could be along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties where a stray late day shower could develop.

High temperatures will return to near to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and then the mid 90s on Thursday. So temperatures will be quite warm again for Broncos again Thursday night – but not nearly as warm as it was for the game with San Francisco a couple weeks ago. There is a 10% chance for a shower during the game.

Better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday and Saturday.