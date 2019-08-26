DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a man who they say stole an RTD bus and then another vehicle. The bus was empty, and the suspect ended up going to the hospital.
Police say the man stole the bus at Federal Boulevard near Colfax Avenue from a bus driver and crashed it into a retaining wall at Lowell Boulevard and 6th Avenue. The driver was not on the bus for the crash and was not hurt.
The suspect then allegedly tried to get inside a home and came across into an officer in the area.
Officials say he stole the second vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, near that same intersection. He allegedly sped up Sheridan Boulevard and hit two vehicles.
He was taken into custody at 1st Avenue and Sheridan Blvd. and was taken to the hospital.
It’s not clear if the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He has not been identified.
