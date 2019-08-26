DENVER (CBS4)– Since 2011, Denver International Airport has used canines to screen passengers. While some believe the dogs are looking for drugs, the Transportation Security Administration is using them for something else.

“They’re looking for explosives,” Roxanne Sherwin, a passenger screening canine handler said.

Sherwin also happens to be the first woman in the country to become a handler through the TSA’s passenger screening canine program. She’s been with the program since its inception, and currently works with K-9 Alex. To get to DIA, Alex was trained extensively for about a year to identify the scent of bomb-making materials on a moving target, or stationary bag.

“So that no explosive gets on an airplane,” Sherwin explained.

As part of a demonstration, Alex was tasked to find a decoy. That decoy is a passenger carrying a travel bag with the scent of banned materials.

“The dog’s sensory is extremely high for explosive matters, they just need a particle that’s it, and they can find it on moving people, they can find it on people that are just standing, they can find it on objects,” Rob Oppenheimer, TSA passenger screener canine regional trainer explained.

Alex found the decoy almost instantly as she passed through the security line, assuring his handler, Sherwin that he’s not only a “good boy,” but most likely going to catch anything explosive that passes through.

There are multiple dogs trained at DIA, each dog can work for hours, sniffing nearly everything that passes through the airport. It’s a lot of work, but dogs like Alex, the payout which often comes as treats, or chew toys, makes it seem all worth it.