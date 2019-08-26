Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder campus opened its new Aerospace Engineering Sciences building on Monday. The head of NASA toured the facility and spoke with students.
The university used a video to celebrate the “launch.”
All systems go — today we launch the new Aerospace Engineering Sciences building with @CUEngineering 🚀🌟
Learn about the 180,000 square-foot building and the grand opening celebration today: https://t.co/GvlsjkCgO0 #CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/KdM2Mn597B
— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 26, 2019
The $100 million building is full of cutting edge tools and toys for students pursuing the space industry.
