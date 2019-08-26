Broncos Shelby Harris Not Taking 'Being The No. 1 Guy' For GrantedFor most players, getting cut six times in three years would mean the end of their NFL career. For Shelby Harris, it was just the beginning.

Canceled Broncos Buses Force Fans To Alter Gameday RoutesAfter Monday's home preseason game, this couple disliked the changes in their routine required by new public transportation routes, and worries what fans will experience when trying to attend Denver Broncos games during winter weather.

Jake Butt's Return One Of The Few Highlights Of Quiet Broncos Preseason Loss To RamsJake Butt only played 11 snaps for Denver, and he made only two catches. The tight end's return from his latest major knee surgery still thrilled his teammates.

Andrew Luck Retirement Means Broncos Week 8 Game Vs. Colts Could Look A Lot DifferentThe Denver Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 looks a little easier, now that quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring.

Joe Flacco Moves Out West For His ComebackJoe Flacco left behind his doubters and his old team for a second chapter in Denver, just as Peyton Manning did seven years ago.