LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood are trying to find out who is responsible for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot. It happened on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. at 440 Wadsworth Boulevard.
Someone called police saying they heard shots fired and responding officers found a male who had been shot multiple times. That person is expected to survive.
Police said in a news release that an argument over a parking spot is believed to have sparked the shooting.
Two suspects were seen leaving the scene in a car.
