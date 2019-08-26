Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nolan Arenado is good at baseball, even when the Colorado Rockies aren’t. With his 33rd home run of the year coming in the fifth inning, Arenado topped 100 RBIs for the fifth straight season.
He joins Vinny Castilla, Todd Helton, Dante Bichette, and Larry Walker as the only Rockies players to record 100 or more RBIs in their career.
Play hard regardless of the circumstances. Battle, grind, don't give up and see it through.
Life lessons from Nolan Arenado and AtRockies 🤗 pic.twitter.com/moW3XAfb3c
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 25, 2019
Elias Sports Bureau says Arenado is the first third baseman in Major League history with five straight seasons of at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.
