Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn say the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a family’s dog seriously injured has turned himself in. Andrew Paul Duran II, 30, is facing reckless endangerment and careless driving charges.
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn say the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a family’s dog seriously injured has turned himself in. Andrew Paul Duran II, 30, is facing reckless endangerment and careless driving charges.
Duran turned himself into police on Aug. 22, 12 days after the crash at 103rd and Pecos involving a man, woman and their dog.
The couple was not seriously injured but the dog, “Mac” suffered serious injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.