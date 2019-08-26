  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Northglenn News, Northglenn Police


NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn say the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a family’s dog seriously injured has turned himself in. Andrew Paul Duran II, 30, is facing reckless endangerment and careless driving charges.

Andrew Paul Duran (credit: Northglenn Police)

Duran turned himself into police on Aug. 22, 12 days after the crash at 103rd and Pecos involving a man, woman and their dog.

(credit: CBS)

The couple was not seriously injured but the dog, “Mac” suffered serious injuries.

(credit: Ole Dimas and Beth Lewis)

