BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — University police received a report of unlawful sexual contact that occurred at a free, on-campus concert Saturday evening.
The incident happened at Welcomefest. Four acts were scheduled for the 6 p.m. concert taking place at Business Field located just east of The Quad.
The victim, according to the report filed with the CU Boulder Police Department, indicated “a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his pelvic region.”
The suspect also allegedly reached up the woman’s shirt and grabbed her breast before she was able to get away, per CUPD.
The suspect is described as 6-foot-2 in height and muscular. He was not wearing a shirt. The victim did not provide a skin or hair color of the suspect.
CUPD said it was notified of the incident at 10:35 p.m.
Investigators want to hear from witnesses to the incident or from any other attendees of the concert who may have been touched inappropriately. Investigators can be reached at (303) 492-6666.
