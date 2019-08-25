Playplace At Red Tailed Hawk Park Is All About Being InclusiveJamie Jenkins worked to make the special playground happen.

24 minutes ago

Boy Who Was Bitten By Mountain Lion Remains In HospitalThe family of a Colorado boy who was running in his backyard when he was attacked by a mountain lion has set up a fund for people to help them pay for their son's medical expenses.

8 hours ago

New World Champion Of Public Speaking Crowned For The Toastmasters InternationalThe group held a competition at the Gaylord hotel in Aurora.

8 hours ago

3 Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Ranger At Boyd Lake State Park CampgroundThree people are under arrest and accused of starting a fight with a park ranger who warned them that they were being too loud at their campsite.

8 hours ago

Some Broncos Fans Dismayed By Changes To RTD's BroncosRideTwo Broncos fans spoke to CBS4 about the difficulties they now face since RTD changed up its routes.

8 hours ago

Hot, Dry Conditions Mean Colorado Has High Fire DangerRed flag warnings are in effect in some parts of Colorado.

8 hours ago