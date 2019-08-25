PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Fire destroyed a home early Sunday morning in the Salt Creek neighborhood of Pueblo, but all three occupants of the home escaped safely. Witnesses told investigators a 44-year-old man, Victor Mcentire, was seen walking away from the home carrying a gas can.

Later, as Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant on the home, investigators learned Mcentire had argued with another visitor at the home Saturday night.

Mcentire was arrested in his own home – in the same neighborhood – at 7 a.m.

He now sits in the Pueblo County Jail and faces three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Arson, and Criminal Mischief.

Two other people are still sought by law enforcement for their possible involvement in the incident, though police are not providing any details about their involvement. Patrick Franco, 46, and Lori Chavez, 49, are considered persons of interest at this time.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home in the 1400 block of Santa Rose Street at approximately 3 a.m. and found the residence “fully engulfed in flames,” according to PCSO’s press release.

Firefighters from Pueblo Rural Fire managed to extinguish the fire in short order, but the home was eventually declared uninhabitable by building inspectors.

Two of the residents, a husband and wife, escaped the fire through their bedroom window. The third person inside, a male roommate, was awakened by the fire by struggled to get out a back door. He is presumably the 62-year-old man that PCSO says suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

A search of online public records shows Mcentire lived at one time a block away from the home that burned.

Meanwhile, online court records indicate Mcentire is scheduled for a jury trial in El Paso County court next month on four charges of Sexual Assault on a Child.