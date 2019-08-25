Boy Who Was Bitten By Mountain Lion Remains In HospitalThe family of a Colorado boy who was running in his backyard when he was attacked by a mountain lion has set up a fund for people to help them pay for their son's medical expenses.

3 hours ago

New World Champion Of Public Speaking Crowned For The Toastmasters InternationalThe group held a competition at the Gaylord hotel in Aurora.

3 hours ago

3 Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Ranger At Boyd Lake State Park CampgroundThree people are under arrest and accused of starting a fight with a park ranger who warned them that they were being too loud at their campsite.

3 hours ago

Some Broncos Fans Dismayed By Changes To RTD's BroncosRideTwo Broncos fans spoke to CBS4 about the difficulties they now face since RTD changed up its routes.

3 hours ago

Hot, Dry Conditions Mean Colorado Has High Fire DangerRed flag warnings are in effect in some parts of Colorado.

3 hours ago

2 High School Freshmen Organize Dance For Colorado VeteransTwo Castle Rock teenagers spent Saturday night getting ready for the big dance, but their pre-party jitters were because they planned it.

3 hours ago