ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An adult female died at the scene of an early morning accident on Highway 7 east of Interstate 25 Sunday. Four other people were injured, including three who were in critical condition as they were taken by ambulance from the crash site.

Highway 7 remains completely closed at this time between Yosemite Street and Quebec Street.

(credit: Facebook/Brighton Fire Rescue)

Brighton Fire Rescue crews were notified of the crash at 1:40 a.m.

(credit: Facebook/Brighton Fire Rescue)

Photos provided by the fire department showed a white box truck with front end damage that came to rest on the shoulder of the highway. Nearby, a dark-colored full-size SUV or pickup truck with its roof torn off, presumably caused by the force of the collision or as a result of firefighters extricating the occupants from it.

The Thornton Police Department, through a press release, said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and that all those injured were adults – three males and a female.

It is not uet known how many vehicles in total were involved in the incident.

(credit: Twitter/Thornton Police Department)

There is no estimated time of re-opening the highway.

 

 

 

