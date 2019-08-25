ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An adult female died at the scene of an early morning accident on Highway 7 east of Interstate 25 Sunday. Four other people were injured, including three who were in critical condition as they were taken by ambulance from the crash site.
Highway 7 remains completely closed at this time between Yosemite Street and Quebec Street.
Brighton Fire Rescue crews were notified of the crash at 1:40 a.m.
Photos provided by the fire department showed a white box truck with front end damage that came to rest on the shoulder of the highway. Nearby, a dark-colored full-size SUV or pickup truck with its roof torn off, presumably caused by the force of the collision or as a result of firefighters extricating the occupants from it.
The Thornton Police Department, through a press release, said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and that all those injured were adults – three males and a female.
It is not uet known how many vehicles in total were involved in the incident.
There is no estimated time of re-opening the highway.
CO 7: Crash between Quebec St and Ulster St. Closed both directions due to crash. Expect delays. Follow detours. https://t.co/0EdT1mtfSh
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 25, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.