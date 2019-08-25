  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An adoptive mother who worked to get her son and three other adopted children with special needs an accessible playground got to see her wish come true in Aurora this weekend. A $1.2 million, 8,000 square foot playground that was inspired by her 8-year-old son Ashaun is now open at Red Tailed Hawk Park. It’s fully accessible — a purposeful playground with equipment, instruments and experiences every child can enjoy.

(credit: CBS)

His family cut the ribbon because having a play area for all kids — not just accessible, but inclusive — was his wish. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and other groups made it happen.

(credit: CBS)

Jenkins told CBS4 she felt a mix of emotions on Saturday morning for the opening.

“Overhwelmed, humbled, excited, a good sad, every positive feeling you could come up with in the dictionary,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

More than $700,000 in grants and donations was collected to cover most of the cost of the project.

(credit: CBS)

Justin Fantazzi told CBS4 he was feeling delighted at the sight of his son Braden having fun.

“He’s never been on a swing before, never had access to a real playground,” he said.

“That’s what we strive for as parents of special needs children — to be included and have fun, just like he is right now.”

