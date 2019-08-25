AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An adoptive mother who worked to get her son and three other adopted children with special needs an accessible playground got to see her wish come true in Aurora this weekend. A $1.2 million, 8,000 square foot playground that was inspired by her 8-year-old son Ashaun is now open at Red Tailed Hawk Park. It’s fully accessible — a purposeful playground with equipment, instruments and experiences every child can enjoy.
His family cut the ribbon because having a play area for all kids — not just accessible, but inclusive — was his wish. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and other groups made it happen.
Jenkins told CBS4 she felt a mix of emotions on Saturday morning for the opening.
“Overhwelmed, humbled, excited, a good sad, every positive feeling you could come up with in the dictionary,” she said.
More than $700,000 in grants and donations was collected to cover most of the cost of the project.
Justin Fantazzi told CBS4 he was feeling delighted at the sight of his son Braden having fun.
“He’s never been on a swing before, never had access to a real playground,” he said.
“That’s what we strive for as parents of special needs children — to be included and have fun, just like he is right now.”
