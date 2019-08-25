DENVER (CBS4) – Your weekend will end with hot, windy and dry weather across Colorado and that means the fire danger will be high in many areas this afternoon and evening. If any new fires start they could take off and grow quickly. Please report smoke if you see it.

High temperatures by this afternoon will approach record levels in some places with widespread 90s on the western slope and eastern plains. A few places could hit the triple digits. We’ll see 70s and 80s in the mountains. Denver’s record high for August 25 is 99 degrees set in 2011.

The wind today and tonight will be in response to an approaching cold front that will bring much cooler weather to Denver and northeast Colorado starting Monday. High temperatures will drop anywhere from 20-30 degrees and while there will be a stray chance to see a quick passing shower with this front, for the most part, it will just be a wind shift and a cool down.

We’ll enjoy a few days with below normal temperatures behind the front as unusually cool air grips the middle of the nation. We’ll see highs climb back to and even slightly above normal in places such as Denver as early as Wednesday.