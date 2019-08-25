  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the robbery and death of a man who was picking up barbecue for dinner. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office says 21-year-old Alicia Elena Valdez was sentenced Friday in District Court for the April 2018 death of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek in Edgewater.

Alicia Elena Valdez (credit: Edgewater Police)

Valdez was convicted under the felony murder law, which holds people responsible for deaths that occur during the commission of other felonies, including aggravated robbery.

Caleb Joseph Vigil and Alicia Elena Valdez (credit: Edgewater Police)

Court records say co-defendant Caleb Joseph Vigil tried to rob Jenicek and shot him and that Devon Howard drove Valdez’s car over Jenicek as they left the scene.

Andrew Jenicek (credit: CBS)

Both men are serving life sentences. Prosecutors said Vigil, Howard and Valdez obtained a gun days before the murder.

