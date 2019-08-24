FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Women bikers in Colorado attempted to set a world record on Saturday. More than 430 women showed up to the Harley Davidson dealership in Frederick on motorcycles, hoping to set the record for most women riding in one place at one time.
“In Colorado, women bikers are growing like a weed,” said Susan Udero, organizer of Colorado Women’s World Record Ride. “There are 88,000 bikers registered (in Colorado). How many are women? (The DMV) said 4,000 or 5,000.”
The world record is held by the United Kingdom, where more than 1,100 riders showed up. While the riders in Frederick were unable to set the record, they were able to raise a lot of money for children with Autism.
“It brings me great joy,” Udero said.
“All the proceeds from this incredible event come directly to Firefly Autism,” said Jesse Ogas, Executive Director of Firefly Autism.
LINK: Firefly Autism
Firefly Autism, based in Denver, provides support to children and families who are impacted by autism.
“We work with children from 18 months to 21 years of age, who are impacted with autism,” Ogas said. “(Money raised by the event) go to scholarship families who might not be able to pay their deductibles, who might not be able to pay their premiums. These women are having a huge impact for the children and families at Firefly Autism.”
Some said they were hoping to attract more women at a future ride in another attempt to set the world record. In the meantime, organizers joked they did set one record at the event.
“I can get the record for the most women bikers with records,” Udero said.
