Joe Flacco Moves Out West For His ComebackJoe Flacco left behind his doubters and his old team for a second chapter in Denver, just as Peyton Manning did seven years ago.

Madden Video Game Fumbles Another Running Back Profile, This Time With Christian McCaffreyA week after EASports mystified football fans with a particularly inaccurate depiction of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, the company that created and owns the popular Madden Football video game has proven to be a repeat offender.

Sober AF Entertainment Creates Safe Tailgate For Rocky Mountain ShowdownOne father-daughter duo is hoping to expand the options for young adults who aren’t into drinking or drugs. They created Sober AF Entertainment, or S.AF.E.

Mike Bobo Banks On Raise In Play At CSU After Turning Down Raise In PayThe buck stops with Colorado State coach Mike Bobo . So much so that he passed on $100,000. He couldn't cash in and accept a pay increase. Not after the Rams went 3-9 last season.

Coloradan Lindsey Vonn Gets Engaged To NHL Star P.K. SubbanLindsey Vonn, the greatest female ski racer of all time, is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban.