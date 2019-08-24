Joe Flacco Moves Out West For His ComebackJoe Flacco left behind his doubters and his old team for a second chapter in Denver, just as Peyton Manning did seven years ago.

Mike Bobo Banks On Raise In Play At CSU After Turning Down Raise In PayThe buck stops with Colorado State coach Mike Bobo . So much so that he passed on $100,000. He couldn't cash in and accept a pay increase. Not after the Rams went 3-9 last season.

Coloradan Lindsey Vonn Gets Engaged To NHL Star P.K. SubbanLindsey Vonn, the greatest female ski racer of all time, is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban.

Injured Reserve Is A Possibility For Broncos Rookie QB Drew LockDrew Lock says he's not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't rule out placing the rookie QB on injured reserve to start the season.

Tim Melville (Who?) Gets First Major League Win As Rockies Defeat DiamondbacksTim Melville pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first big league appearance in almost two years, and the Rockies cruised to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.