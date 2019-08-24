Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — An early morning fire destroyed a home Saturday in the southern section of Fort Collins. Two of the four adults in the home at the time of the fire died as a result of the blaze.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office stated the two persons killed were both men.
The fire was reported at 3:23 a.m.
Deputies from LCSO arrived within two minutes and found fire burning throughout the home located in the 7800 block of Costigan Avenue.
Fire personnel from Poudre Fire Authority and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded as well.
The cause of the fire is not yet determined.
The identities of the deceased will be released once relatives have been notified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
