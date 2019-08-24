  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — An early morning fire destroyed a home Saturday in the southern section of Fort Collins. Two of the four adults in the home at the time of the fire died as a result of the blaze.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office stated the two persons killed were both men.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was reported at 3:23 a.m.

Deputies from LCSO arrived within two minutes and found fire burning throughout the home located in the 7800 block of Costigan Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

Fire personnel from Poudre Fire Authority and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded as well.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

(credit: CBS)

The identities of the deceased will be released once relatives have been notified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

 

 

