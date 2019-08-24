(CBS4) – Three people are under arrest and accused of starting a fight with a park ranger who warned them that they were being too loud at their campsite. The attack happened on Friday night at at Boyd Lake State Park and the ranger showed a taser as a way to defend himself.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s office, there were between 10 and 15 people at the campsite. They were described as “drinking heavily” at 10:15 p.m. when the ranger told them they needed to be quieter.

About 30 minutes later the ranger came back to give a formal warning. That’s when authorities say Troy Rael became confrontational and started fighting the ranger. Two people in Rael’s group joined in the fight and hit the ranger on the head several times. The ranger then managed to get a short distance away and called for help on his radio and displayed his taser to the group. Soon afterwards, backup arrived and the three people who were fighting were arrested. They were:

Noah Rael, 45

Nathanial Rael, 18

Troy Rael, 42

All three face initial charges of assault and obstruction of a peace officer.

The ranger got checked out at the hospital and was later released.