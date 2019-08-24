  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A week after EASports mystified football fans with a particularly inaccurate depiction of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, the company that created and owns the popular Madden Football video game has proven to be a repeat offender.

Christian McCaffrey, the son of former Broncos Pro-Bowl wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and a standout Colorado high school athlete in his own right, received similar treatment as Lindsay.

Christian McCaffrey (credit: CBS)

McCaffrey’s Madden20 player profile reflected the caucasian Carolina Panther player in a strikingly different shade.

(credit: Twitter/SLAM Gaming)

The link to Mccaffrey’s profile was inactive by Sunday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

Lindsay, also a popular Denver high school back, had the help of the Broncos in questioning the Madden20 look last week.

The matter was resolved in a matter of days; Lindsay’s profile pic feature his trademark afro.

McCaffrey reacted with humor to the snafu.

https://twitter.com/run__cmc/status/1165330328682151938

