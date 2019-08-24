Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A week after EASports mystified football fans with a particularly inaccurate depiction of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, the company that created and owns the popular Madden Football video game has proven to be a repeat offender.
Christian McCaffrey, the son of former Broncos Pro-Bowl wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and a standout Colorado high school athlete in his own right, received similar treatment as Lindsay.
McCaffrey’s Madden20 player profile reflected the caucasian Carolina Panther player in a strikingly different shade.
The link to Mccaffrey’s profile was inactive by Sunday afternoon.
Lindsay, also a popular Denver high school back, had the help of the Broncos in questioning the Madden20 look last week.
So @EAMaddenNFL …
We need to talk. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KeYhVD3kVO
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 14, 2019
The matter was resolved in a matter of days; Lindsay’s profile pic feature his trademark afro.
McCaffrey reacted with humor to the snafu.
