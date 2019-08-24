DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re trying to make your plans for Sunday the weekend is going to end with hot, windy and dry conditions statewide. We’ll see elevated fire danger in many areas with particularly dangerous conditions in the red areas on the map below.
High temperatures on Sunday will climb well into the 90s in Denver and across the lower elevations. In some areas we could approach daily records. The mountains will see 70s and 80s by Sunday afternoon.
Looking ahead we are tracking a big dip in the jet stream for the upcoming week. It will bring unusually cool air to the center of our nation for this time of year. Eastern and northeast Colorado will be right on the edge of this air mass.
The incoming cold front will not have much of an impact on southern or western Colorado, and it will have very limited moisture, so at this time we don’t expect much in the way of thunderstorms. It will mostly be a wind shift and a big cool down for Denver and the northeast plains.
