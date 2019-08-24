BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Kansas man died Saturday following a fall from the top of a Boulder Canyon cliff. The man and his climbing partner had successfully ascended a route on the Bell Buttress called “Cosmos” and were looking for a way down when the accident occurred, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told investigators the man walked up to the edge of the cliff to scout a possible descent route. The rock he stepped on gave way.
The man fell approximately 60 feet onto a rock ledge and was found unresponsive by other climbers.
A female traveler driving through the area was flagged down by climbers and advised of the emergency. She drove to an area with cell reception and called 911 dispatchers at 11:17 a.m. The male climber was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:14 p.m.
Personnel from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group removed the man’s body from the hillside.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office plans to release the identity of the deceased once relatives have been notified.
