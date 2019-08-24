Comments
(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 looks a little easier, now that quarterback Andrew Luck is reportedly set to retire. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night that the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last year will hold a news conference on Sunday to make the news official.
Luck got heavily banged up by the Denver Broncos defense at Mile High in the 2016 season and struggled with injuries the rest of that season. He then sat out the entire 2017 season. But he returned in 2018 and played very well.
The Broncos play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 27. The backup to Luck is Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
