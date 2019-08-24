  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMSaturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs


(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 looks a little easier, now that quarterback Andrew Luck is reportedly set to retire. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night that the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last year will hold a news conference on Sunday to make the news official.

(credit: CBS)

Luck got heavily banged up by the Denver Broncos defense at Mile High in the 2016 season and struggled with injuries the rest of that season. He then sat out the entire 2017 season. But he returned in 2018 and played very well.

Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 and defensive end Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos sack quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 27. The backup to Luck is Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Comments