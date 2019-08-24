(HOODLINE) – Looking for a yummy Mexican meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Tacos Selene
Topping the list is Tacos Selene. Located at 15343 E. Sixth Ave., Suite A, in Laredo Highline, it is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp.
Tacos La Morenita
Next up is Meadow Wood’s Tacos La Morenita, situated at 15493 E. Hampden Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Taqueria Corona
Village East’s Taqueria Corona, located at 2222 S. Havana St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican eatery 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.
Casa Gutierrez
Casa Gutierrez, a bar and restaurant that offers seafood and more in Heather Ridge, is another go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12131 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D, to try it for yourself.
Molcajete Mexican Restaurant
Finally, over in Dayton Triangle, check out Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp. It serves up platters of Mexican fare, desserts and drinks at 1911 S. Havana St.
