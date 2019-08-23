Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers will notice new signs on Denver streets and that’s the idea: to draw attention to pedestrians. It’s part of the “Vision Zero” campaign to reduce traffic-related deaths.
Crews were installing pedestrian signs on crosswalks that do not have traffic signals on Friday. So far this year, 15 pedestrians have been killed on Denver city streets.
The City of Denver wants drivers to be more aware of those walking across streets.
“Pedestrians are our most vulnerable users of our transportation network. They’re not protected by thousands of pounds of metal like people in cars,” said Denver Public Works spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn.
The new signs will be installed at 10 of those crosswalks by the end of the month.
