(CBS4) – There are a few events happening this weekend that might be fun to check out. The Arvada center is combining Colorado art and craft beer into one fundraiser. The third annual Arts & Ales festival is this Saturday. It features dozens of local artists and craft brewers, live music and educational games for kids! It happens from 10am to 6pm this Saturday at the Arvada Center.
Nan Desu Kan is the largest anime convention in the Rocky Mountain Region. The Japanese animation and cultural convention is coming to the Sheraton Denver downtown starting today through Monday. There will be educational panels, games, art and model shows, late night dances.
The Larimer County Community Corrections Farmer’s Market kicks off this Friday! Clients in the men’s and women’s intensive residential drug and alcohol treatment program run this market. All the donations for the fresh veggies are given to local charities. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Friday starting today at Bath Garden Center and Nursery located at Prospect and Timberline road in Fort Collins.
Lakewood turns 50! There will be food, games, and cake on Friday and also a look back at the city’s robust history. Lakewood was incorporated back in 1969 as “Jefferson City” and then people voted to change the name. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. at the plaza.
