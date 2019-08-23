  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s more excitement than typical for some students returning to school this week. The Montbello Campus celebrated the opening of a new technology lab on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Supporters say the laboratory will allow students to experiment with new technology and apply that to what they are learning in classes.

(credit: CBS)

“I think this is a pathway for the children to really exceed, excel and grow in different ways and when you can provide that, I think it’s the best,” said Montbello Stem Lab Facilitator Brent Laracounte.

(credit: CBS)

Vista Equity Partners helped the district make the new lab possible.

(credit: CBS)

Comments