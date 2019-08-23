Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – There’s more excitement than typical for some students returning to school this week. The Montbello Campus celebrated the opening of a new technology lab on Friday.
Supporters say the laboratory will allow students to experiment with new technology and apply that to what they are learning in classes.
“I think this is a pathway for the children to really exceed, excel and grow in different ways and when you can provide that, I think it’s the best,” said Montbello Stem Lab Facilitator Brent Laracounte.
Vista Equity Partners helped the district make the new lab possible.
You must log in to post a comment.