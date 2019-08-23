



– One father-daughter duo is hoping to expand the options for young adults who aren’t into drinking or drugs. Duke Rumely’s life changed when he got a call from his daughter a year-and-a-half ago.

“She was at Red Rocks seeing a concert and all of her friends she was with had taken ecstasy. She wanted to take an Uber home and I thought this was ridiculous, this is the only culture these kids have right now,” Rumely told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

They created Sober AF Entertainment, or S.AF.E.

The group aims to be the voice for the community looking for fun without being around drugs or alcohol, creating sober areas at concerts and sporting events. S.AF.E also offers calendar and event support for sober support groups and help promote their own sober tailgates at sporting events and concerts.

“I think there is a generation coming up that doesn’t really believe they have to be drunk or high to have a good time,” said Rumely.

The organization is also able to buy discounted tickets in bulk to help create sober sections. Their next event will be at the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Aug. 30.

“So for the CU vs. CSU football game we have 550 seats together that are discounted down to $35 and we’re going to throw a giant sober tailgate beforehand,” Rumely told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Rumely adds they attract a wide range of people. Some don’t drink or smoke, others are in recovery.

“Some are just looking to have fun in a safe section where they can bring their kids and not worry about whisky drunk guy ruining the night for everyone,” said Rumely.

Anyone interested in learning more about the organization or buying sober section tickets can visit https://www.soberafe.com/.