DENVER (CBS4) – There are now one confirmed and three suspected cases of a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping in Colorado. Although all are adults from the Front Range, one is a young adult.
Illinois reported the first death in the nation linked to vaping on Friday.
CDPHE says the confirmed case is a young adult (college age) from the Front Range. The 3 suspected cases are adults also from the Front Range https://t.co/XCaCMqOUD7
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) August 23, 2019
The severe respiratory illness blamed for that person’s death has now sickened at least three in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the first case was reported on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating what’s making people sick but at this point the agency says it hasn’t linked a specific vaping product to the illness.
It’s estimated in 2018 there were 3.6 million high school and middle school students nationwide using a kind of electronic cigarette. Colorado has a notably high rate of teen vaping, and this week’s news has health experts here concerned.
