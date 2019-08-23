DENVER (CBS4)– John Hickenlooper has responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s tweet in which Trump called the Senate candidate “Badly Damaged” by calling attention to the attack. The former governor also called Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican incumbent, a Trump “rubber stamp.”
.@realDonaldTrump wasted no time last night attacking me and defending his rubber stamp, Cory Gardner. Will you chip in now and help me hold them accountable?https://t.co/um98H63HK9
— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) August 23, 2019
President Donald Trump first reacted on Thursday to Hickenlooper’s announced bid for U.S. Senate. Hickenlooper made the announcement for his Senate run early Thursday morning.
.@SenCoryGardner has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado. He really knows how to win. Strong on Crime, Borders & the 2nd A, Cory fights hard for our Military & Vets. John Hickenlooper is badly damaged after his horrible run for President. Big Primary trouble!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Trump tweeted his support for Gardner, saying that he “has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado.” And that “He really knows how to win.”
He said Hickenlooper is “badly damaged after his horrible run for President.” Hickenlooper exited the presidential race earlier this month.
Hickenlooper is joining a crowded Democratic primary race in Colorado that includes Mike Johnston, Alice Madden, Andrew Romanoff and Daniel Baer.
