  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper


DENVER (CBS4)– John Hickenlooper has responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s tweet in which Trump called the Senate candidate “Badly Damaged” by calling attention to the attack. The former governor also called Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican incumbent, a Trump “rubber stamp.”

Democratic presidential candidate, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump first reacted on Thursday to Hickenlooper’s announced bid for U.S. Senate. Hickenlooper made the announcement for his Senate run early Thursday morning.

Trump tweeted his support for Gardner, saying that he “has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado.” And that “He really knows how to win.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

He said Hickenlooper is “badly damaged after his horrible run for President.” Hickenlooper exited the presidential race earlier this month.

John Hickenlooper (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Hickenlooper is joining a crowded Democratic primary race in Colorado that includes Mike Johnston, Alice Madden, Andrew Romanoff and Daniel Baer.

Comments