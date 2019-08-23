DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver has agreed to pay $10.5 million for The Salvation Army’s Crossroads shelter. The facility, located in the River North neighborhood, serves more than 400 homeless men each night.

“The city’s purchase of Crossroads is critical to ensuring our residents experiencing homelessness have the support from our community to be healthy, housed and connected to the services they need,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “Our approach will continue to be one of compassion and dignity for our most vulnerable residents, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with The Salvation Army in driving towards a supportive care system that addresses individual needs and experiences.”

The city and The Salvation Army have executed a letter of intent for the purchase of the facility. The sale is expected to close by the end of September.

“This opportunity to work with the City and County of Denver gives The Salvation Army a unique ability to make a dramatic difference in the lives of people and families experiencing homelessness,” said Major Mike Dickinson, The Salvation Army’s divisional commander. “We are committed to be there for our Denver neighbors in need, and will continue to provide service, love and support for them.”

The Crossroads shelter has been in operation since 1993. The city plans to lease the building back to The Salvation Army for up to three years so that The Salvation Army can continue to provide shelter services during the transition.

“As we continue to consolidate investments, programs, and projects into the new Department of Housing Stability, we are working to ensure that while building a comprehensive approach to address the needs of the community, we are not sacrificing existing services for those in need today,” said Chief Housing Officer Britta Fisher.

The purchase must be approved by Denver City Council. The agreement between the city and The Salvation Army will go to committee next week.