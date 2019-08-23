



– So much of Deer Creek Canyon Park is untouched that firefighters and people visiting the trail are grateful to see so much as they remember. But it only take a short walk to see the damage last week’s fire caused.

Burn scars in Deer Creek Canyon Park run right up to the trail and even surround some picnic areas.

“I was super surprised coming that close to it, walking in the actual burned-up landscape,” said park visitor Elmar Fend.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated last week as the fire spread in dry, rough terrain.

Authorities say the 20-25 acre fire was human-caused. Two young men were seen running from the area. So far, no one has been arrested.

For the past week firefighters have been visiting the park two to three times a day to make sure there aren’t any hot spots before the park reopened to the public on Thursday.

Fend likes to visit the park throughout the year. He noticed the lasting impact of the fire as soon as he arrived.



“It still smells, it’s like smoked bacon,” said Fend. “It’s upsetting for sure, this is one of the most beautiful spots and yeah… to see it burn is sad.”

Firefighters hope it can serve as an example of the impact a wildfire can have so close to anyone’s home.

