Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman near E. 10th Ave. and Broadway. Officers sent out a tweet at 7:15 p.m. and said the woman was shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there were any witnesses.

Investigators have not commented on any suspects or arrests.

