DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman near E. 10th Ave. and Broadway. Officers sent out a tweet at 7:15 p.m. and said the woman was shot in the leg.
ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near 10th and Broadway. One adult female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kbl8sSkOTa
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 23, 2019
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there were any witnesses.
Investigators have not commented on any suspects or arrests.
