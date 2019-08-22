Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – A B-29 “Doc” Superfortress event scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to mechanical issues. A spokesperson for Wings Over The Rockies museum said the WWII bomber has an engine cylinder problem.
That means the B-29 will not be making its scheduled appearance at Centennial Airport this weekend.
The B-29 “Doc” Superfortress Showcase was supposed to take place at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight on Aug. 24 and 25. There are no plans to reschedule the event.
The B-17 Flying Fortress Showcase scheduled for Sept. 16-19 is still on.
LINK: B-29 Doc’s Friends
