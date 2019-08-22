  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News


CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – A B-29 “Doc” Superfortress event scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to mechanical issues. A spokesperson for Wings Over The Rockies museum said the WWII bomber has an engine cylinder problem.

(credit: Wings Over The Rockies)

That means the B-29 will not be making its scheduled appearance at Centennial Airport this weekend.

Wings Over the Rockies (credit: CBS)

The B-29 “Doc” Superfortress Showcase was supposed to take place at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight on Aug. 24 and 25. There are no plans to reschedule the event.

The B-17 Flying Fortress Showcase scheduled for Sept. 16-19 is still on.

LINK: B-29 Doc’s Friends

Comments