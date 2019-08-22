By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines is making it easier for Denver travelers to cross the pond. Seasonal service between London and Denver will expand to year-round service.

The agreement is subject to approval by federal transportation authorities. If it’s approved, United will expand their seasonal flight to London to year-round starting on November 1st. The airline will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for the flight.

In addition to London, United also offers nonstop year-round service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany and Tokyo/Narita, Japan. Those flights make United the only carrier to offer nonstop trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights from the Mile High City.

