DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines is making it easier for Denver travelers to cross the pond. Seasonal service between London and Denver will expand to year-round service.
Our new and expanded international service is taking off! Nice, France; Palermo, Sicily, and more. Where will you fly first? https://t.co/EK2OornrNL pic.twitter.com/ScPhLjyOFM
— United Airlines (@united) August 22, 2019
The agreement is subject to approval by federal transportation authorities. If it’s approved, United will expand their seasonal flight to London to year-round starting on November 1st. The airline will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for the flight.
In addition to London, United also offers nonstop year-round service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany and Tokyo/Narita, Japan. Those flights make United the only carrier to offer nonstop trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights from the Mile High City.
You must log in to post a comment.