WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A major new development is coming to Westminster. Part of those plans include a new location for a historic Denver bookstore.
Tattered Cover will open their first new store in nearly six years in Westminster. Plans are in motion for a new downtown district, including a 5,000-square-foot bookstore on the ground floor of the Origin Hotel. The chain has not opened a new store since July 2014, when they opened their Union Station location.
Other businesses coming to the area include the recently-opened Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the Central Square Plaza.
Tattered Cover has four unique stores in the metro area – their original location in LoDo, their Union Station location, one at Aspen Grove in Littleton, and one on Colfax in Denver. They also have three satellite stores at Denver International Airport.
