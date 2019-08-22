  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Arapahoe County Sheriff, Bill Litweiler, Mateo Montoya-Collis, World Police And Fire Games


CHENGDU, China (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County deputy is headed back to Colorado. Deputy Mateo Montoya-Collis recently wrapped up competing in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games.

Due to an injury, Deputy Montoya-Collis did not place in his events. His co-competitor, Arapahoe County deputy Bill Litweiler, took home silver in both the decathlon and the “toughest competitor alive” competition.

RELATED: Arapahoe County Deputies Train For World Police And Fire Games

The World Police and Fire Games are held every 2 years. 40,000 law enforcement officers from around the world compete in 55 different sports.

Ben Warwick

Comments