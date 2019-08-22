Comments
CHENGDU, China (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County deputy is headed back to Colorado. Deputy Mateo Montoya-Collis recently wrapped up competing in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games.
Deputy Mateo Montoya-Collis is headed home from the World Police Games in China! pic.twitter.com/tCm4LhQrzu
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 22, 2019
Due to an injury, Deputy Montoya-Collis did not place in his events. His co-competitor, Arapahoe County deputy Bill Litweiler, took home silver in both the decathlon and the “toughest competitor alive” competition.
The World Police and Fire Games are held every 2 years. 40,000 law enforcement officers from around the world compete in 55 different sports.
