GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Greeley Police Department is mourning the death of a retired K9 officer named Darwin.

“It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of retired K9 Darwin,” the police department tweeted. “He passed away last night after enjoying a few years in retirement.”

 

Police said the photos they shared of K9 Darwin showed “a small portion of the drugs, guns and dangerous criminals Darwin got off our streets.”

Officials said Darwin was their second K9 at the Greeley Police Department.

“Darwin had a huge impact on our city!” officials said.

 

 

 

