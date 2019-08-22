Filed Under:Broomfield News, Xcel Energy

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) –  Residents of a Broomfield condominium complex are being asked to shelter in place after a gas line break and there are road closures in place around Meridian Elementary School and the Goddard School of Broomfield.

The Broomfield Police Department says West 144th Avenue is closed from Lowell Boulevard to Tejon Street, and Zuni Street is closed between West 149th Avenue and McKay Landing Parkway.

A CodeRED alert went out to residents of Fairwinds Townhomes, which is south of the intersection, asking them to shelter in place out of precaution.

Xcel Energy crews are working in the area and North Metro Fire Rescue said repairs will take hours.

Police have not said when the roads will reopen.

