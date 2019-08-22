BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of a Broomfield condominium complex are being asked to shelter in place after a gas line break and there are road closures in place around Meridian Elementary School and the Goddard School of Broomfield.
Here's a map of the road closures in the area of the gas line break in Broomfield. Repairs will take hours, so please plan accordingly by taking alternate routes and avoiding 144th from Lowell to Tejon. pic.twitter.com/ray7n80fEZ
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) August 22, 2019
The Broomfield Police Department says West 144th Avenue is closed from Lowell Boulevard to Tejon Street, and Zuni Street is closed between West 149th Avenue and McKay Landing Parkway.
A CodeRED alert went out to residents of Fairwinds Townhomes, which is south of the intersection, asking them to shelter in place out of precaution.
Xcel Energy crews are working in the area and North Metro Fire Rescue said repairs will take hours.
Police have not said when the roads will reopen.
