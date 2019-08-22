DENVER (CBS4)– A post office in Denver had to close to customers on Thursday after Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. The storm brought heavy rain, hail and street flooding to the Denver metro area.
The Capitol Hill Station Post Office at Colfax Avenue and Marion Street was surrounded by caution tape because of water damage.
A post office spokesperson told CBS4 that the closure would not affect local mail delivery but those who have P.O. Boxes it the building weren’t able to access them.
“I’d like to get my mail. I have checks, I have first class mail in there. I would like to get my mail,” said Cheri Fervrache.
“I walked up saw the caution tape, read the sign, and realized I am going to have to make a change of plans to go downtown to the big post office, which is not very convenient, or easy to park at,” said Peggy Rousseau.
This is the second time in a year that the post office has closed due to water damage.
