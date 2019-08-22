DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis says he supports an independent investigation into the shooting death of De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs. The 19-year-old was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police earlier this month.
Officials say Bailey was shot in the back after running away from two Colorado Springs police officers Aug. 3 while they were questioning him about a robbery. A gun was found in Bailey’s shorts.
The shooting was investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors could take months to review findings.
“An independent review would ensure the public’s confidence in the result and help maintain trust in law enforcement going forward,” said Polis.
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition asking for an independent investigation.
The Bailey family says the police department, sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office work too closely together to be objective.
