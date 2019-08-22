DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief cool down on Wednesday we’ll begin a warming trend in eastern Colorado today with highs running about 2 to 6 degrees warmer this afternoon. Denver topped out at 83°F yesterday and should be somewhere between 85-90°F today.
Once again we are going to see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the potential to see locally heavy rain, hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. A tree at the Meadow Hills Golf Course in Aurora was hit by a lightning strike yesterday leaving a field of debris on the grounds.
A drying trend is expected overnight tonight with temperatures climbing another 5-10 degrees over the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Next week there is the potential to see a strong cold front with much cooler air by Monday with highs somewhere between 65-75°F.
However some models show this air missing Colorado with highs in Denver staying in the low to middle 90s. So stay tuned …. we’ll just have to wait and see how things evolve over the next few days.
