JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Nine days after it closed due to a wildfire, Deer Creek Canyon Park is reopened. It had to close last Thursday after a wildfire spread.

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

Authorities say the fire was human-caused. Two young men were seen running from the area. So far, no one has been arrested.

Rattlesnake Gulch Trail will stay closed for erosion control.

