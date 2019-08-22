  • CBS4On Air

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized two mountain lions that were in the vicinity of the attack sight where a boy was bitten in the head near Bailey. The boy was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and remained hospitalized where he remained in serious but stable condition.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region tweeted out that they were working with a dog team from the USDA Wildlife Services at the attack sight when they received a call from a landowner who was missing a goat and saw two mountain lions.

Wildlife officers found two mountain lions that fit the description of those in the attack and they were euthanized. Wildlife officers say they believe one of the lions is from the attack on Wednesday that left a boy hospitalized.

A necropsy has been ordered along with DNA analysis.

The attack happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Burland Ranchettes subdivision. The boy was with his brother in the yard outside their home at the time.

“The two boys were playing outside on a trampoline when the eight-year-old boy heard one of his friends calling from a neighboring house and ran to go visit the friend. While he was running, the mountain lion attacked and bit the boy on the head,” said officials with CPW in a statement.

“The kid was running and it probably triggered the lions natural response to a prey animal running,” area wildlife manager Mark Lamb said.

The boy’s brother ran inside and the father came outside to find the animal on top of his son. He scared it off.

“He did what a father would do, run out and protect his son knowing that he was in trouble,” said CPW spokesman Jason Clay. “The father saved his son’s life.”

The family told initially investigators the animal was smaller than a normal mountain lion.

