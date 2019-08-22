BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police released the sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl. Officers were called to Whitney Circle near 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
The 12-year-old told investigators she was walking home from school in the Broadlands neighborhood when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and tried to push her inside.
The girl was able to escape and run to safety. Officers say the suspect is a 30-40 year-old white man with an average build and average height. He is believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck with a crew cab.
Officers say the truck appears to be a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with aftermarket wheels and a missing center cap from the rear passenger side wheel.
Investigators say they have received more than 100 tips from the public about the suspect vehicle.
If you see this suspect, call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Vince Lopez at 720-887-5249.
You must log in to post a comment.