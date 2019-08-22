ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Numerous artists who work with the Arvada Center will be displaying their work in a fundraiser on Saturday called Arts & Ales. The event at the center features art, beer, kids’ activities, food trucks and live music, and every dollar raised will support the center’s various education programs in performing arts and fine arts.
Among the artists who will have booths at the festival is John Hamilton a ceramic potter who lives in Arvada. He said in an interview on CBS4 News at Noon that he typically makes tumblers and mugs, but this event “pushed him to make beer steins.”
“Along with me we’re also going to have jewelers, sculptors, woodworkers, painters, just a good array of good quality artwork,” Hamilton said.
Arts & Ales will feature more than 30 different beers available for tasting, plus hard seltzers and ciders. Some of the smaller local brewers who will be pouring are 14er Brewing Company, Goldspot Brewing Company, Platt Park Brewing, New Image Brewing, Redgarden Restaurant and Brewery, Spice Trade Brewing, Wonderland Brewery, 4 Noses Brewing Company SomePlace Else Brewery and Jagged Mountain Brewery.
“(Eventgoers) will get to see some good art and enjoy some really good beers and just have a very fun day,” said Craig Robb, another artist whose work will be featured at Arts & Ales.
In addition to art displays, concerts and theatrical performances throughout the year, the Arvada Center offers classes that are taught by instructors like Hamilton.
“We cater to roughly 300,000 individuals each year and (fundraising) allows us to continue all of our programming,” Hamilton said.
Check out Hamilton’s functional sculptures at Arts & Ales starting at 10 a.m. at the Arvada Center, located at 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard. Beer tastings start at 2 p.m. and continue through the festival’s end time (6 p.m.) Tickets are still available. Check out pricing and VIP access opportunities at arvadacenter.org/events/artsandales/.
