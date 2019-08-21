  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:free coffee, Ziggi's coffee


DENVER (CBS4) – The transition from summer to school is tough for everyone involved, especially teachers. Now Ziggi’s Coffee wants to help those teachers headed back to the classroom.

On Wednesday, August 21st, the coffee shop is offering free coffee for teachers. The deal is good for one 16-ounce cup per person at any Ziggi’s location in the state during normal business hours. School employees will need their school IDs. There are several locations along the I-25 corridor. For a complete list, head over to Ziggi’s website.

Ben Warwick

Comments