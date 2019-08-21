Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The transition from summer to school is tough for everyone involved, especially teachers. Now Ziggi’s Coffee wants to help those teachers headed back to the classroom.
On Wednesday, August 21st, the coffee shop is offering free coffee for teachers. The deal is good for one 16-ounce cup per person at any Ziggi’s location in the state during normal business hours. School employees will need their school IDs. There are several locations along the I-25 corridor. For a complete list, head over to Ziggi’s website.
