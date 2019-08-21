



– Visiting Stapleton, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean fried chicken joint to a restaurant that specializes in Cuban cuisine.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Stapleton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Four Friends Kitchen

Topping the list is Southern breakfast, brunch and lunch bistro Four Friends Kitchen. Located at 2893 Roslyn St. in Northeast Denver, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 937 reviews on Yelp.

Four Friends Kitchen specializes in Southern-inspired comfort food with a contemporary twist, serving dishes like a Creole shrimp omelette and buttermilk-battered fried chicken with collard greens, poached eggs, grits and red chili ranchero sauce.

Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria

Next up is Caribbean and Cuban outlet Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria, known for sandwiches and more, situated at 8261 E. Northfield Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Along with traditional Caribbean fare and Cuban-style sandwiches, which are made using fresh Cuban bread, this well-loved eatery offers a selection of Caribbean-inspired mixed drinks on its menu, such as authentic Cuban mojitos with aged rum and fresh mint.

Etai’s Bakery Cafe

Breakfast, brunch and lunch spot Etai’s Bakery Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the bakery and cafe, located at 7357 E. 29th Ave., four stars out of 298 reviews.

This popular cafe and bakery offers a diverse selection of breakfast and lunch plates on its sizable menu, from rice bowls, salads and pita sandwiches to breakfast burritos, omelettes and other brunch specials.

Bonchon Chicken

Finally, Bonchon Chicken, a Korean and Asian fusion dining establishment that serves chicken wings and other Korean favorites, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 195 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8302 E. Northfield Blvd., Suite 1590, to give it a try for yourself.

Besides the restaurant’s signature Korean-style chicken wings, popular items to try here include pork buns, chicken fried rice, bulgogi, takoyaki, potstickers and crispy chicken sliders.

Article provided by Hoodline.