WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Another Colorado city is warning people about potentially dangerous algae. Westminster’s pond management contractor found what appears to be a blue-green algae bloom in Faversham Lake, city officials announced Wednesday.
“The site is being tested now and warning signs will be posted at the site immediately,” officials stated.
Swimming is prohibited at Faversham at all times, but city officials are also warning people to keep their pets away from the water.
Earlier this month, three dogs died after being exposed to toxic algae in a pond in North Carolina.
“Dogs are effected more because they may drink the water, they may play in the water and then they’re going to clean themselves off so it’s best they don’t go in the water to avoid those situations,” Elizabeth Sherer with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment told CBS Denver earlier this month. “It’s a neurotoxin so dogs and small pets can be really effected by that, they can have all kinds of neurological problems.”
Officials say blue-green algae are common, and blooms happen frequently in Colorado — particularly during warm months.
LINK: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Blue-Green Algae Blooms
“If you see algae blooms, the best way to stay safe is to stay out of the water (and keep pets away from the water as well),” officials with the City of Westminster stated.
Blue-green algae has recently been found at Horseshoe Pond in Lakewood, at Sloan’s Lake in Denver, Wonderland Lake in north Boulder, and Thunderbird Lake in southeast Boulder. Earlier this summer, the swim beach and dog park at Windsor Lake Reservoir were closed for over a week after the water tested positive for blue-green algae
