LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – Lakewood Police have arrested a man in connection with one of the stabbings last week at Belmar Park. Two people were stabbed on Aug. 15 at the park, ultimately resulting in two deaths.
Police arrested Vicente Orozco, 19, for the murder of Stevan Sandvick, 61. Sandvick was found dead by a passerby just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the Colorado Fire Fighters Memorial in Belmar Park.
Orozco is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Last Thursday, two people were stabbed at Belmar Park. The first call came in around midnight at the Lakewood Heritage Center. That victim ultimately died of his injuries.
A second call came in regarding a body found at the Colorado Fire Fighters Memorial was determined to be Sandvick.
Police have not announced a connection between the two stabbings.
“We are aware of the fear and unrest this crime caused in our community.” adds Lakewood Police Chief Daniel McCasky in a statement. “I want to commend all of the men and women at the Lakewood Police Department for their dedicated efforts to make an arrest in this case. As always, the safety of our community is our number one priority.”
