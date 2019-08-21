DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says they do not expect traffic delays for the Colorado Classic this weekend. The four-stage women’s USA Cycling Pro Road Tour race starts Thursday and ends Sunday.
The 220-mile course starts with a stage in Steamboat Springs. It then includes stages in Avon, Golden and Denver. This is the third time women have competed in the annual event and it’s the first year that it will be a women-only event.
In a release, CDOT gives the following breakdown of the four stages of the race and their impact to traffic:
Thursday, Aug. 22/Stage 1/Steamboat Springs Stage Race
From Steamboat Springs to Oak Creek to Steamboat Springs
Race is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Road closures begin at 10:45 a.m.
CLOSED: Northbound and southbound off-ramps from U.S. 40 to Mount Werner Road (Closure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 12:45 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.).
State Highway 131 between County Road 14E and County Road 14 (Closure: 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)
State Highway 131 through Oak Creek – between County Roads 14 & 27 (Closure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 23/Stage 2/Avon Circuit Race
Race is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Road closures begin at 12 p.m.
CLOSED: Eastbound and westbound U.S. 6 between Beaver Creek and Post boulevards (Closure: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 24/Stage 3/Golden Circuit Race
Race is from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Road closures begin at 10:45 a.m.
CLOSED: Eastbound off-ramp from State Highway 58 to McIntyre Street. Westbound off-ramp from State Highway 58 to McIntyre Street reduced to one lane. (Closure: 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25/Stage 4/Denver Circuit Race
Between downtown Denver and City Park
Race is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Road closures begin at 12:30 p.m.
NO impacts to the state highway system.
Additional information can be found on cotrip.org and coloradoclassic.com.
You must log in to post a comment.