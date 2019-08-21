Comments
(AP/CBS4) – Nolan Arenado homered in his 1,000th career game for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. The Rockies led 2-1 in the top of the fourth after Arenado’s 31st home run of the season, a two-run shot.
Down 8-3, Colorado rallied with three runs in the seventh, but couldn’t catch up. The final score was Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 7.
Freeland left the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth with a strained groin. He allowed three earned runs on five hits.
